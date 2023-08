Archaeologists unveil intriguing insights into Brazil's Indigenous ancestry using the oldest human skeleton ever found in São Paulo state, Brazil, according to a new study published in Nature on July 31.

The findings suggest the skeleton — known as Luzio — belonged to the ancestral population that settled in the Americas more than 16,000 years ago, eventually giving rise to present-day Indigenous communities like the Tupi.

The study also addresses the enigmatic disappearance of Brazil's oldest coastal communities, known for building the iconic sambaquis. These massive shell mounds served as dwellings, cemeteries, and territorial markers.

The Sambaqui builders

"After the Andean civilizations, the Atlantic coast sambaqui builders were the human phenomenon with the highest demographic density in pre-colonial South America," said the study's lead author André Menezes Strauss, an archeologist at the University of São Paulo's Museum of Archeology and Ethnology (MAE-USP).