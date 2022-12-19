Breaking: Elon Musk voted out as Twitter chief in user poll
Elon Musk was reminded of the adage, "Be careful what you wish for" on Sunday evening after he asked Twitterati if he should step down as CEO of Twitter.
More than 17.5 million people voiced their opinion on Musk's poll, and more than 57 percent believe he must.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
Musk's poll saw over 234,000 retweets and over 366,000 likes at the time of writing; this is now the center of everyone's attention to see what Musk's next move will be. Musk, who had previously stated that he would abide by this decision, now also needs to tell people who will be in charge at Twitter.
Expect silence for a while
While we wait to hear what happens next, Musk is actually on the move, back from Qatar, which he visited to watch the World Cup Final.
Ironically, this information is available through the Instagram instance of Elonjet since Musk suspended the Twitter counterpart.
It isn't that Musk does not have access to the internet on his private jet with a constellation of his other company's internet-providing satellites hovering over him. But now that Musk has the attention, he will revel in it for a while, before jumping into the spotlight again.
However, as much as Musk would like to portray that he is entirely in charge of the transpiring, there has been mounting pressure on him to move his focus back to Tesla.
Quitting Twitter to save the Tesla job?
Interesting Engineering has previously reported how Tesla is facing the double whammy of a slowing economy and Musk's distraction. After an incredible 2021, Tesla has run into a series of problems ranging from supply chain issues to lockdowns at its China plant and recalls in the U.S.
Amidst all this, Musk was forced by Twitter lawyers to stay true to his April offer, and the takeover of the social media site was completed in the end of October. Ever since, Musk has dedicated his attention to Twitter, whether it is to fire half the employees, roll out a new subscription-based service or simply ban journalists who, according to Musk himself, shared his live location.
Leo KoGuan, the third largest individual shareholder in Tesla, called Musk's distraction out in a tweet last week.
Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO— KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) December 14, 2022
Tesla needs and deserves to have working full time CEO
What Tesla BOD should do, do nothing? Elon will find his own successor under BOD independent supervision https://t.co/AJSvij9ncP
In a brutal assessment of Musk's work of late, KoGuan called Musk a "mere hired hands" and an "employee" while adding that as Tesla was growing up, it needed an executioner like Tim Cook and not Musk.
Musk's continued focus on Twitter has also been discouraged by investors, which is reflected in Tesla's dwindling stock price. As the poll concluded, Tesla prices saw a four percent uptick on Monday morning, CNBC reported.
A definitive announcement about a successor at Twitter could revive Tesla on Wall Street. But will that come anytime soon, is anyone's guess.
