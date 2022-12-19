Breaking: Elon Musk voted out as Twitter chief in user poll

Elon Musk was reminded of the adage, "Be careful what you wish for" on Sunday evening after he asked Twitterati if he should step down as CEO of Twitter.

More than 17.5 million people voiced their opinion on Musk's poll, and more than 57 percent believe he must.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk's poll saw over 234,000 retweets and over 366,000 likes at the time of writing; this is now the center of everyone's attention to see what Musk's next move will be. Musk, who had previously stated that he would abide by this decision, now also needs to tell people who will be in charge at Twitter.