1.8 mile bridge under construction in India has collapsed for the second time

A 1.8 mile (three km) long bridge under construction over the river Ganga in the eastern part of India has collapsed for the second time within one year, The Times of India reported. The incident has raised questions over the quality of the infrastructure being built. Luckily, no casualties have been reported thus far.

Delays in the execution of the work and concerns about safety usually accompany infrastructure projects in India. Last year, a suspension bridge over another river in the western part of the country collapsed just days after it was repaired. At least 132 people were killed in the accident.