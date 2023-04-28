New study reveals British people still have Pictish genomes

The Picts of Scotland, who have long been captivated and attributed exotic origins, were actually descended from local Iron Age civilization and were genetically closest to those living today in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Northumbria.

Published in PLOS Genetics, the Picts, who lived in early medieval Scotland from around 300 to 900 AD, created the first recognized kingdoms of eastern Scotland. Still, they have frequently remained a mystery due to a lack of historical and archaeological data, as well as their enigmatic symbol tradition etched on stone.

Morez and Girdland-Flink sampled Pictish tombs to extract genomes to investigate how the Picts are linked to other cultural groups in Britain. They sequenced DNA from two individuals dating from the fifth to seventh centuries AD from central and northern Scotland. They compared the high-quality genomes that resulted in over 8,300 previously published ancient and modern genomes, as said in the release.