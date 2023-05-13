Former ByteDance employee claims to have been fired for pointing out illegal activity

A former executive at ByteDance in the United States is claiming the company let him go after he expressed concern to management that it was taking user content from other platforms, mainly Instagram and Snapchat.

This is according to a report by Reuters published on Saturday.

The man was a head of engineering at the company.

The news was revealed at a time when ByteDance-owned app TikTok faces pressure for a nationwide ban from some U.S. lawmakers regarding concerns about potential Chinese government influence over it.

Yintao "Roger" Yu filed a complaint on Friday in San Francisco state court claiming that his former employer engaged in a "worldwide scheme to steal and profit from the content of others" without seeking permission.