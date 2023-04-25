California reaches the target of 1.5 million EVs two years ahead of schedule

California has added another feather to its cap when fighting climate change. The Golden State now has 1.5 million electric vehicles, nearly half of the 3.6 million EVs sold in the U.S. so far, a report from a non-profit organization, Veloz said.

The state had come a long way from the late 1980s when it was riddled with a smog problem. Now it is leading the way in adopting electric transportation with a whopping 124,000 electric vehicles sold in the Q1 of 2023 alone. Interestingly, the adoption of electric vehicles is across vehicle categories ranging from cars to delivery vans and buses to medium and heavy-duty trucks.

How Californians beat their expectations

Back in 1990, California Air Rescue Board (CARB) set up its Zero-Emission Vehicle program to reduce the pollution caused by vehicles and address the smog problem. By the early 2000s, the smog problem had been reined into control, but the CARB took the definitive step to focus its attention on climate emissions.

That the state of California reserves the right to regulate its air quality helped its cause. The CARB set up goals that are even more ambitious than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does at a federal level.