‘Nip the bank in the bud’: Calls to rescue collapsed Silicon Valley Bank galore

"Where is Powell? Where is Yellen? Stop this crisis NOW. Announce that all depositors will be safe," David Sacks, VC, Craft Ventures, tweeted on Friday, questioning the authorities.

"Place SVB with a Top 4 bank. Do this before Monday open, or there will be contagion, and the crisis will spread," he suggested.

Up to $250,000 per depositor is covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which may be ready to start compensating those depositors as soon as Monday.

However, the vast majority of SVB's clients were companies with larger bank deposits.

According to regulatory records, the deposit base of the bank was over 95% uninsured as of December.

What SVB failure means for '65,000 startups'?

Startups, which make up a large portion of these depositors, are worried that they won't be able to pay their employees this month, which could lead to a large number of business bankruptcies and job losses in the IT sector.

Investors worry that these failures could erode trust in the banking industry, especially among mid-sized institutions with deposits of under $250 billion.

"$250k is too low. It's insane that a small company with, say, 2.5m in payables and payroll at the end of the month should be 'prudent' and split their cash across 10 banks in case of a run," Mark Cuban, popular US business tycoon, and Shark Tank star stated in a tweet on Saturday.