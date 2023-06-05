Apple Mixed reality headset likely to be unveiled today amidst intense anticipation

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is a much-anticipated event every year. This is the event where Apple shares with developers updates in its product lines and operating system software and provides developers with new opportunities to innovate and build some exciting apps.

This year's WWDC, though, is the event that the world is waiting for with bated breath as Apple is expected to foray into the new space of mixed reality- a combination of virtual and augmented realities. (VR/AR)

Even before, Apple unveils its offerings to the public, many have termed this as the "iPhone moment" for the VR/AR industry and expectations are sky-high that yet again Apple will change the technology world for the better.