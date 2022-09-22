Chinese scientists discover cannonball-sized dinosaur eggs filled with crystals

The remaining eggs have been classified with the name Shixingoolithus qianshanensis, making them newly described oospecies.

Oospecies, oogenera, and oofamilies are the taxonomic names for dinosaurs known only from their eggs.

The results were published on August 25 in the Journal of Paleontology.

Filled with clusters of calcite crystals

The researchers described the eggs as "nearly spheroid" and cannonball-sized, with a length of 4.1 to 5.4 inches (105 to 137 millimeters) and a width of 3.9 to 5.3 inches (99 to 134 mm). The preserved two dinosaur eggs contain an incomplete one and a complete one, named QS-01 and QS-02 based on the sequence of discovery.

The incomplete dinosaur egg (QS-01) revealed its inner surface, which was "filled with clusters of calcite crystals". According to the study, six eggshell fragments with fewer calcite crystals from QS-01 and QS-02 were collected and the eggshell thickness was measured several times with a caliper. The loose sediments that had collected on the outer surface of the eggshells were removed with small needles and then cleaned in an ultrasonic bath at the Geological Laboratory of Anhui University.

The study authors explain that calcite, a carbonate mineral, is commonly found in the eggs of birds and dinosaurs. Calcite crystals usually form when calcium carbonate separates from the eggshell structure and gets deposited on its internal surface in the form of slowly growing crystals.

The two single dinosaur eggs (QS-01 and QS-02). Qing He et al/Journal of Paleontology

How did the eggs get there?

Live Science mentions a previous study published in 2014 in the journal Cretaceous Research that suggests the possibility of the previously discovered Shixingoolithus eggs of a different species belonging to an ornithopod — a group of duck-billed, herbivorous, and mostly bipedal dinosaurs that grew to up to 30 feet (nine meters) long.