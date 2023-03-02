For years, the Vatican referred to capybaras as "fish"

On a technicality, the animals can receive legal protection so Christians can consume them during Lent. The Bible says that eating specific types of meat during Lent, which honors the 40 days that Jesus spent in the wilderness, was forbidden during the medieval ages.

Following European immigrants' colonization of the Americas, pastors in Venezuela contacted the Vatican to inquire about possibly classifying this new animal, which had webbed feet and a fishy flavor, as a fish so that they might continue to eat it throughout the Lenten season. You simply can't get those 40 days of eating cuddly rodents back, IFL Science continues.

"Even though most people these days think the restriction is about eating meat, the dietary restriction wasn’t about mammals & birds versus fish, but about land versus water," explained Dolly Jørgensen, historian of the environment. Thus, other animals that spent their time in the water qualified as aquatic and could be eaten at Lent," she added.

A letter was sent to the Vatican

As explained by Atlas Obscura, clergy members from Venezuela sent a letter to the Vatican with a particular request sometime between the 16th and 18th centuries. A creature that lived in the sea had webbed feet and tasted like fish had been found.