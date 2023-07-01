Catastrophic fire at chemical plant in China: See the videos

Catastrophic fire at chemical plant in China: See the videosEmergency services rushed to secure the area and contain the flames.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 01, 2023 08:37 AM ESTCreated: Jul 01, 2023 08:37 AM ESTcultureThe fire raged out of control.CN Wire/Twitter Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.On Saturday, a massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Guixi, a city in the eastern province of Jiangxi, China, triggering an explosion and sending billows of thick black smoke into the sky. Emergency services rushed to the scene in a desperate attempt to keep the situation under control.This is according to a report by The Global Times.A chemical plant in Guixi, East China's Jiangxi Province, exploded on Saturday, according to China Central Television. pic.twitter.com/Ez4oAsB1Cd— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 1, 2023The explosion took place around noon local time at a plant owned by Jiangxi QianTai New Materials, a company specializing in silicon oil production. The incident was then quickly reported by Chinese state media outlet CCTV and footage started immediately circulating on social media platform Weibo. The clips showcased a massive plume of black smoke rising into the air and emergency services rushing to combat the flames. See Also Related The Futuristic Technologies Used to Control Fires 'FireDrone' can enter burning buildings and help save lives Mystery Explosions Rock Chemical Plant Site in Germany Initial reports speculated that the explosion was triggered by a fire that erupted in the silicon oil. As firefighters did their best to tackle the ever rising flames, they also urged nearby residents to stay clear of the area in order not to be put in danger. Emergency services were reported to be well organized in executing the prompt evacuation of people living in close proximity to the plant. This helped prevent any injuries or casualties as none have been reported thus far, an impressive feat in such a chaotic situation.The effectiveness of preparedness and safety protocols were in full demonstration as the immediate evacuation of nearby residents was put into effect. The swift and efficient relocation of people from potential harm allowed emergency services to focus on containing the fire without risking lives. 💥🔥🇨🇳 - Deadly Blast in #China.A chemical plant in #Guixi City, #Jiangxi province, was engulfed in flames with smoke visible for kilometers Saturday morning, according to #ChinaCentralTelevision.Emergency services have removed bodies from the site with operations ongoing. pic.twitter.com/yuA1pJKmAM— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) July 1, 2023Meanwhile, authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident in an attempt to determine the exact cause of the fire. The hope is that finding the source will prevent similar incidents in the future and enhance safety measures in the industry.The event will no doubt serve as a reminder of the importance of strict adherence to safety regulations and the need for constant vigilance in handling hazardous materials. Time will tell what the exact cause of the fire was and how measures can be put into place to avoid such catastrophic incidents in the future.Latest reports reveal the fire has been contained.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You This company launches the ashes of your loved ones into spaceEngineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVsVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catDark Futures: Could World War III Still Happen?World's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesThe rise of 'wetware': the strange world of fungi-computersHow cultivated meat can solve the problems of animal-sourced meatZuck vs Musk: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg set for Vegas cage fightChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceMissing Titanic sub day 3: 'Loud banging' offers glimmer of hope, but historic safety concerns emerge Job Board