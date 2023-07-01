Catastrophic fire at chemical plant in China: See the videos

On Saturday, a massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Guixi, a city in the eastern province of Jiangxi, China, triggering an explosion and sending billows of thick black smoke into the sky. Emergency services rushed to the scene in a desperate attempt to keep the situation under control.

This is according to a report by The Global Times.

The explosion took place around noon local time at a plant owned by Jiangxi QianTai New Materials, a company specializing in silicon oil production. The incident was then quickly reported by Chinese state media outlet CCTV and footage started immediately circulating on social media platform Weibo. The clips showcased a massive plume of black smoke rising into the air and emergency services rushing to combat the flames.