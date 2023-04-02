Celebrities, media, White House, refuse to pay for Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue

Trending
"Welp, guess my blue [checkmark] will be gone soon cause if you know me, I ain't paying the 5," LeBron James tweeted.
Baba Tamim
Apr 02, 2023 07:53 AM EST
Created: Apr 02, 2023 07:53 AM EST
Stock photo: Twitter blue check marks.
Stock photo: Twitter blue check marks.

aprott/iStock  

Twitter's strategy of moving to a fully-paid verified account system is receiving resistance from celebrities, athletes, news outlets, and even the White House.

The social media platform announced the discontinuation of its "legacy" blue check verification system on April 1, a move that Elon Musk described as "deeply corrupted."

But, the status of the many blue check holders was uncertain because they were still in force as of Sunday.

"Friends, there are bigger issues in the [world] than the blue verified [checkmark] next to my name on this account. But without it, anyone can allege to be me," famous Hollywood actor Jay Scott Greenspan, popularly known as Jason Alexander, wrote on Twitter. 

"So, [checkmark] if I lose that know, I will leave this platform. Anyone appearing with it [is equal to] an imposter. I tell you this while I'm still official."

The proposed all-paid verified account system has a monthly subscription charge of $8 for individuals. 

And the Verified Organizations program, which offers a gold check and the chance to be linked to other accounts associated with the firm, requires businesses to pay a staggering $1,000 per month.

Media, White House, Celebes say no to Blue

A number of media organizations have also expressed a dislike for paying for the gold check, and some have said they won't pay back reporters who pay for Twitter Blue, reported Business Insider.

According to CNN, these sources contend that since blue checks now only show that a user has paid $8, they are no longer as credible as they once were.

Politico, BuzzFeed, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Vox have all stated that they will not pay for the gold check.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that the White House informed employees that they will not be paid to keep their blue checks. Instead, the Biden administration will use gray, unpaid checkmarks on official government accounts.

LeBron James Sr., the American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers with over 52 million followers on Twitter, declared that he does not intend to pay for Twitter Blue. 

He took to the social platform and said, "Welp guess my blue [checkmark] will be gone soon cause if you know me, I ain't paying the 5."

Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on Seinfeld, stated that he will most likely leave the platform once the checks are gone.

Resistance to Twitter's transition to an all-paid verified account structure is coming from a variety of sources, it would be interesting to see how Elon Musk rolls the ball. 

