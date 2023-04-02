Celebrities, media, White House, refuse to pay for Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue

But, the status of the many blue check holders was uncertain because they were still in force as of Sunday.

"Friends, there are bigger issues in the [world] than the blue verified [checkmark] next to my name on this account. But without it, anyone can allege to be me," famous Hollywood actor Jay Scott Greenspan, popularly known as Jason Alexander, wrote on Twitter.

"So, [checkmark] if I lose that know, I will leave this platform. Anyone appearing with it [is equal to] an imposter. I tell you this while I'm still official."

The proposed all-paid verified account system has a monthly subscription charge of $8 for individuals.

And the Verified Organizations program, which offers a gold check and the chance to be linked to other accounts associated with the firm, requires businesses to pay a staggering $1,000 per month.

Media, White House, Celebes say no to Blue

A number of media organizations have also expressed a dislike for paying for the gold check, and some have said they won't pay back reporters who pay for Twitter Blue, reported Business Insider.

According to CNN, these sources contend that since blue checks now only show that a user has paid $8, they are no longer as credible as they once were.