In his recent podcast, Lex Fridman published a video of him training with Mark Zuckerberg ahead of the much-anticipated match between the Meta CEO and Twitter CEO.

Watch the Zuckerberg training with Fridman below:

Fridman says that he’s looking forward to training with his long-time friend, Elon Musk, and new friend, Mark Zuckerberg following their public acceptance of a cage match on social media.

“I’m excited to see them take on the journey of being a martial artist in their own way. They both run large, successful, impactful companies so they’re super busy. Though, I do believe that there is tremendous value in them practicing martial arts as it will make them better leaders, better human beings, and students of human nature,” Fridman said.