New CEO's promise: Twitter will be 'world's most accurate real-time information source'

A week after Linda Yaccarino took over as Twitter CEO, she laid out the company’s new vision in a series of tweets on Monday. Calling it Twitter 2.0, Yaccarino said, “Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication.”

Hello Twitter.

People keep asking me: Why Twitter?

So, I’ll tell you. 👇 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023

She also sent a company-wide email, the content of which is more or less the same as her tweets.

Elon Musk announced the power transfer in a tweet last month, saying that Yaccarino will focus on business operations, while Musk’s focus will be on product design & new technology.