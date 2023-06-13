New CEO's promise: Twitter will be 'world's most accurate real-time information source'"Let's dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together."Sejal Sharma| Jun 13, 2023 04:30 AM ESTCreated: Jun 13, 2023 04:30 AM ESTcultureLinda Yaccarino.Getty Images Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A week after Linda Yaccarino took over as Twitter CEO, she laid out the company’s new vision in a series of tweets on Monday. Calling it Twitter 2.0, Yaccarino said, “Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication.”Hello Twitter. People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you. 👇— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) June 12, 2023She also sent a company-wide email, the content of which is more or less the same as her tweets.Elon Musk announced the power transfer in a tweet last month, saying that Yaccarino will focus on business operations, while Musk’s focus will be on product design & new technology. See Also Related Linda Yaccarino to take over from Elon Musk as Twitter CEO today Meta responds to Twitter disappointment with new app rollout Shareholder values Elon Musk’s Twitter at $15 billion, a $29 billion mistake? Yaccarino’s big taskInteresting Engineering reported last week that Yaccarino was the Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, where she generated $100 billion in ad revenues. Her primary role at the new company, presumably, would be to bring back the advertisers Twitter has lost ever since Musk took over in October 2022.“We have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. From what I can tell so far, we’re built for this,” said Yaccarino in the tweet thread. Sounding confident, she ended the tweet thread with: “Let's dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together.”Twitter - A vector of disinformationInterestingly, while Yaccarino promises to turn Twitter into an engine disseminating information 'accurately,' she mentions in the same breath that it's imperative "to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us."'Unfiltered exchange of information' is something that Twitter has struggled with in the recent past.Twitter pulled out of the EU’s disinformation code, which aims to prevent profiteering from disinformation and fake news, as well as increase transparency and curb the spread of bots and fake accounts, reported the BBC.In a double whammy, Twitter’s head of trust and safety Ella Irwin, who took over the role in November, also resigned on June 1. She oversaw content moderation, reported Reuters.The power shift comes after Twitter’s inability to retain the trust of its advertisers. The company was $13 billion in debt after Musk’s acquisition, as reported by Interesting Engineering. Musk’s decisions since October 2022 have led Twitter’s advertising revenue to take a massive dip.Yaccarino taking over the ropes also gives Musk the time to focus on his other ventures like SpaceX and Tesla.Her tweet further said, “From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it."Former CEO and founder, Jack Dorsey, expressed support for Yaccarino in an interview to Breaking Points. Talking about Musk’s management style, Dorsey said "I do have confidence that he'll figure it out. I do have confidence in his new CEO. I own three percent of this new company, so I'm supportive." HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weatherChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the USA Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed onesHawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateA startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problemChina's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'Explainer: Cancer survival rates are higher than ever before. Here’s whyCan you predict intelligence? Neuroscientists figure out howDoes consciousness create the universe? A new book makes the startling claimAdvancing fusion energy: Researchers achieve record-breaking temperatures in a tokamak Job Board