CGI allows filmmakers freedom to create a huge array of special effects.

There is a growing feeling that CGI may have become too ubiquitous.

Yet, CGI may in fact be a more environmentally friendly way to make not only movies, but advertisements as well.

Many people go to the movies in order to be transported to far-off galaxies, ancient civilizations, and fantastical lands. Over the years, one technology has stood out for bringing these worlds to life—Computer-Generated Imagery, or CGI.

CGI gives filmmakers creative freedom to take audiences to any imaginable world, captivating them with its boundless possibilities. Whether it be the planet Pandora from Avatar or the Hulk from The Avengers, it is impossible to deny the integral role CGI plays in many modern movies.

Despite its seemingly ubiquitous presence, there are still filmmakers who prefer to work without it, including Christopher Nolan. In a time when digital effects dominate, Nolan's desire not to rely on CGI sets him apart.