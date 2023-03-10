ChatGPT's 4th gear in AI race: GPT-4 coming next week, announces Microsoft
GPT-4 will be released "next week," Microsoft Germany's CTO, Andreas Braun, has announced, sparking excitement in the artificial intelligence (AI) community.
The ground-breaking large language model (LLM) series, which includes GPT-4, will possibly allow videos and more, according to German media reports.
"We will introduce GPT-4 next week, there we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example, videos," said the CTO during an event on Thursday.
Braun may not have revealed specifics; however, it's known that Microsoft will host an event titled "Reinventing Productivity: The Future of Work with AI" on March 16.
During Thursday's event, "AI in Focus - Digital Kickoff," Marianne Janik, the CEO of Microsoft Germany, joined Braun in discussing "disruption through AI in companies."
The current AI progress and ChatGPT were "an iPhone moment," according to Janik, who also emphasized the value-generating potential of AI.
She clarified that the goal was not to eliminate jobs but rather to do routine activities in a novel way.
The fact that "we in Germany still have a lot of legacy in our companies" and "keep ancient gems alive for years" is sometimes overlooked in public discourse, she said.
It is anticipated that GPT-4 will also be integrated into Microsoft's products, which have been using AI, such as Teams. The AI model might improve Bing Chat and be accessible via OpenAI's API.
What could this mean for Microsoft?
Microsoft, earlier in January, confirmed the purchase of a 49% stake in OpenAI for $10 billion in order to commercialize the company's technology and compete with Google in the AI space.
With additional emergent features, a significantly bigger context window, and increased reliability, GPT-4 is anticipated to be a significant advance over GPT-3.5.
The advantages of adding image interpretation modes to LLMs have already been shown by Google's PALM-e, which raises the possibility that GPT-4 could function admirably in sensory modes in addition to text.
Microsoft CEO's remarks reflect a growing understanding of AI's potential in the business world, with organizations increasingly looking to use the technology to boost output and simplify procedures.
AI community could brace for more developments in LLMs and multimodal models as the sector develops, opening up new options and possibilities.
The impending arrival of GPT-4 will surely spark curiosity and mark yet another critical turning point in advancing AI technology.
