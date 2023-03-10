ChatGPT's 4th gear in AI race: GPT-4 coming next week, announces Microsoft

Braun may not have revealed specifics; however, it's known that Microsoft will host an event titled "Reinventing Productivity: The Future of Work with AI" on March 16.

During Thursday's event, "AI in Focus - Digital Kickoff," Marianne Janik, the CEO of Microsoft Germany, joined Braun in discussing "disruption through AI in companies."

The current AI progress and ChatGPT were "an iPhone moment," according to Janik, who also emphasized the value-generating potential of AI.

She clarified that the goal was not to eliminate jobs but rather to do routine activities in a novel way.

The fact that "we in Germany still have a lot of legacy in our companies" and "keep ancient gems alive for years" is sometimes overlooked in public discourse, she said.

It is anticipated that GPT-4 will also be integrated into Microsoft's products, which have been using AI, such as Teams. The AI model might improve Bing Chat and be accessible via OpenAI's API.

What could this mean for Microsoft?

Microsoft, earlier in January, confirmed the purchase of a 49% stake in OpenAI for $10 billion in order to commercialize the company's technology and compete with Google in the AI space.