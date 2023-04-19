ChatGPT-like AI could be used to ‘turbocharge’ fraud, FTC warns US Congress

Congress has been forewarned by Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan about the possibility of fraud using AI technology like ChatGPT.

Khan and other FTC commissioners addressed at a Congressional hearing on Tuesday about the organization's efforts to safeguard American consumers against dishonest business practices connected to technological advancements.

"AI presents a whole set of opportunities, but also presents a whole set of risks. And I think we've already seen ways in which it could be used to turbocharge fraud and scams," Khan told the House representatives.

"We've been putting market participants on notice that instances in which AI tools are effectively being designed to deceive people can place them on the hook for FTC action," she said.

To ensure that any difficulties with AI were appropriately addressed and handled, Khan also stated that the agency's technologists were being integrated across the agency's activities.

Rebecca Slaughter, the FTC commissioner, however, brushed down Khan's comments by asserting that the organization has the know-how to adjust to emerging technology and fight fraud driven by AI.

"There's a lot of noise around AI right now, and it's important because it is [a] revolutionary technology in some ways," said Slaughter.