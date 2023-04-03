ChatGPT linked to alleged leak of confidential information at Samsung

The conversational chatbot ChatGPT hasn't wowed individual users alone. Giant corporations, too, have been blown away by its ability to summarize and paraphrase content and have been looking to aid the productivity of their employees by giving them access to its computational prowess.

While this is a great initiative, it can go horribly wrong if the employees are not trained sufficiently on what information can or cannot be shared with the AI model, as Samsung is learning the hard way.

What went wrong at Samsung?

According to a DigiTimes report, Samsung employees were granted ChatGPT access not more than three weeks ago. During their casual usage of the tool, the employees surely asked questions and received replies, which the tool uses as an internal learning database to constantly improve its performance.

It is likely that the employees at Samsung were not completely made aware of how the AI tool works because had they been told, they would surely not have put sensitive information into the text prompt of the tool. One can assume this to be true since it reportedly happened on three separate occasions in the short period of time since ChatGPT was made available.

Confidential information uploaded to ChatGPT for quick resolution of doubts Galeanu Mihai/iStock

The first incident reportedly occurred inside the Semiconductor and Device Solutions department, where a staff member executing a semiconductor equipment measurement database (DB) download software faced an issue.