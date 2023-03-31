ChatGPT is banned by Italian regulators in the country

According to the Italian agency, the system lacks a legitimate legal foundation for gathering personal information about the people who use it. This information is gathered to aid in the training of the algorithm that powers ChatGPT's responses.

The regulator stated that it would ban and probe OpenAI "immediately." The block forces OpenAI to halt processing data from Italian users until the privacy issues are resolved, implying that the company will be forced to block users from Italy.

Italy's decision comes only days after a group of experts asked for a pause to new system development, citing concerns that the race to create new AI capabilities could be disastrous, and also a data breach last week, in which users reported being able to read the chat histories of others.

It is unclear how many app users are in Italy. Yet, it is estimated that in its first two months, it was utilized by 100 million individuals worldwide, since its inception in November 2022.