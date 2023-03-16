ChatGPT could wipe out voice assistants like Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa

"AI Chatbots are powered by what are known as large language models. In contrast, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant are essentially what are known as command-and-control systems," he said.

"If a user asks the virtual assistant to do something that is not in its code, the bot simply says it can't help."

Siri "had a cumbersome design that made it time-consuming to add new features," added Burkey, who worked for apple between 2014-2016.

Siri's database is 'one big snowball'

Burkey explained that Siri is able to respond to basic questions like "What's the weather in New York City?" or "Turn on the bedroom lights." by consulting a database that has a big collection of words like restaurant names and musician names.

Engineers must therefore add new phrases to Siri's database in order to increase its vocabulary because Siri can only comprehend a finite number of inquiries, Burke told NYT.

Siri's database is "one big snowball," and adding new phrases might take up to six weeks because the database needs to be completely overhauled, according to him.

It might take roughly a year to incorporate more sophisticated functions like ChatGPT into Siri. He claimed that because of its antiquated, complex programming, even updating Siri's fundamental functionality may take weeks.