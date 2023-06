A surge in artificial intelligence users and accelerating technology advances have made it imperative to improve cyber regulations and policies worldwide.

Ahead of the upcoming AI Summit in London, the new technology has been creating a frenzy in the tech world, with many leaders expressing cause for concern about its rapid progress.

In recent developments, a group of anonymous individuals is suing ChatGPT creator OpenAI for allegedly stealing a substantial amount of private information. The data was discreetly stolen to improve AI models “in a heedless hunt for profit.”

Theft lawsuit

According to Bloomberg the 157-page lawsuit states that OpenAI violated privacy laws by secretly scraping 300 billion words from the internet, tapping “books, articles, websites, and posts — including personal information obtained without consent".