Aspiring authors turn to ChatGPT to rapidly publish books on Kindle

What's the best AI to write a book?

While the scientific world discussed the merits and demerits of listing ChatGPT as an author, those in the publication world scurried to make a quick buck by asking the tool to do the hard work. Not only did these authors generate texts using ChatGPT, but they also turned to generative AI for images and made fully illustrated books in no more than a day.

In the past, publishing houses have been the gatekeepers to which books make it to the market and which don't. However, Amazon opened the floodgates in 2007 by launching its Kindle Direct Publishing service which allows anybody to publish their book from the comfort of their homes, for a share in the revenue that it generates.

When ChatGPT arrived in November, authors put the tool to task by generating pieces of text on a variety of topics ranging from children's stories to investment advice and also about the next generation of AI to name a few. Interesting among these is a book of poems written by AI about how the poet hates AI.

With little effort that goes into making the book, the AI-assisted authors can aim to publish as many as 300 books a year and each copy can be sold for as little as 1 dollar. While experts warned that this could rapidly turn the craft of writing into a commodity, the platform, Amazon, requires no transparency from the author if the book was indeed written by AI. This could mean that there are many other books written by AI on the platform without disclosures.