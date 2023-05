The digital ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have decided that "risk-based" regulation on artificial intelligence (AI) should be adopted.

TheG7 encouraged the ethical use of AI, including the ChatGPT AI bot created by the US company OpenAI, according to media reports.

"Given that generative AI technologies are increasingly prominent across countries and sectors, we recognize the need to take stock in the near term of the opportunities and challenges of these technologies and to continue promoting safety and trust," the G7 ministers said in a joint declaration issued after their meeting in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday.

Japan, the US, and Europe's ministers of digital and technology met for two days to discuss the need for global standards to control technology and a global agreement to improve the free movement of reliable data across borders.

The G7 ministers intend to continue fostering safety and trust, although generative AI technologies like ChatGPT are becoming more prevalent across nations and industries.

G7 - action plan

To achieve this, they supported a plan of action that included encouraging discussion on issues like risk assessment and calling for greater stakeholder involvement in developing global standards for AI governance frameworks.