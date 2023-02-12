ChatGPT haunts Google CEO, slammed for ‘botched’ debut of Bard AI

One meme with a sad Google CEO Sundar Pichai image read: "Dear Sundar, the Bard launch and the layoffs were rushed, botched, and myopic."

"Please return to taking a long-term outlook." Employees overwhelmingly voted up the post.

The staffers took to the site to vent their frustration with CEO Pichai, and he has been severely criticized.

"Sundar, and leadership, deserve a Perf NI," said another highly voted meme in reference to the lowest category in the organization's personnel performance review system,

"They are being comically short-sighted and un-Googley in their pursuit of 'sharpening focus,'" read the post further.

Early launch and the criticism

Employee reactions to Bard AI's launch were conflicting because it came ahead of a Microsoft event that showed how Bing would work with OpenAI's ChatGPT technology.

While some thought the presentation was lackluster, others were not even aware of the occasion, said a Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) news report which claims to have access of the posts shared internally.

They were further aggravated when a Bard debut advertisement included an inaccurate description of a telescope.

This criticism follows Pichai's call for staff to be more focused and to live up to the "Googley" ideals of ambition, hard work, respect, and teamwork.