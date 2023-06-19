ChatGPT is 'shit' at writing Black Mirror episodes, says creator Charlie Brooker

The latest season (6) of Netflix’s Black Mirror is one of the most binge-worthy series on the internet today. It will also give you the creeps.

The episodes are often set in dystopian or utopian themes and bring an interesting albeit twisted perspective to social, cultural, and political issues, like how the first episode of the latest season is a scary reminder of why we should read the lengthy terms and conditions that pop up before we use an app or a website.

Can ChatGPT write a script?

Because in many episodes, the subject revolves around technology and humans, show creator Charlie Brooker ‘toyed around’ with ChatGPT to write a Black Mirror episode. "The first thing I did was type 'generate Black Mirror episode,' and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is shit,” said Brookers in an interview with Empire.