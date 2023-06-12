ChatGPT knows 25 jokes and will repeat them like a broken record

ChatGPT is fun but not funny, says a team of researchers who sought to understand the OpenAI chatbot’s ability to grasp and reproduce human humor through prompt-based experiments.

The team noticed that ChatGPT tends to repeat the same joke frequently. They were able to identify a set of about 25 jokes which were reproduced from either the training data or were hard coded in a predefined list. These observations by the German researchers led to the hypothesis that jokes weren’t originally generated by the model.

The researchers wrote in their study: “It cannot yet confidently create intentionally funny original content. The observations of this study illustrate how ChatGPT rather learned a specific joke pattern instead of being able to be actually funny.”