ChatGPT parent company OpenAI to open first office outside the US in London

As artificial intelligence (AI) takes center stage globally, with new regulations on the horizon, a leading firm in the space is looking to expand internationally.

San Francisco-based ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI announced this week that it would begin to expand outside the US, with London selected as the location for its first international office.

The UK is thought to be one of the best places for new AI startups and is set to host its first AI Summit in June 2024, to “unite the most forward-thinking technologists and business professionals to explore the real-world applications of AI.”

The huge boom in consumer-facing AI tools over the last six months has led to considerable concerns worldwide, including recent reports on a group of individuals in the US suing OpenAI for violating “vast amounts” of privacy laws in a class action lawsuit.