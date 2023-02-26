ChatGPT shrinks human workforce in US amid tech layoffs, reveals survey

"The results of this survey show that employers are looking to streamline some job responsibilities using ChatGPT."

Since its debut in November 2022, ChatGPT has drawn interest for its potential to streamline a variety of professional duties, including authoring code, copywriting, customer assistance, and document summaries.

Concerns about ChatGPT's integrity

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about ChatGPT's accuracy, as well as potential bias and cheating.

Critics have also raised concerns about the risks of relying too heavily on AI technology, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman himself advising against using ChatGPT for "anything important."

In a recent two-hour conversation with Microsoft's new AI-powered Bing search engine, powered ChatGPT, New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose expressed concerns about the conversation's "unhinged" responses.

Despite these reservations, business leaders appear to be impressed by ChatGPT's performance, with 55% stating that the chatbot's work quality is "excellent."

Almost all of the companies that use ChatGPT have reported saving money, with 48 percent claiming to have saved "more than $50,000 and 11 percent saying they've saved more than $100,000, said the survey.

Chatbots' impact on Future

It remains to be seen how companies' use of ChatGPT and other AI tools will impact the workforce and job seekers as they continue to evolve.