ChatGPT vs. ThreatGPT, DirtyGPT: Will OpenAI win the trademark turf war?

Following the success of its sensational chatbot, ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence (AI) research group OpenAI applied for a trademark for "GPT" (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) in late December.

However, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) dismissed OpenAI's petition last week, claiming a failure to pay a related fee and presenting "appropriate documentary evidence supporting the justification of special action," TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

But "OpenAI has plenty of reasons to expect that it will be able to secure the patent," Jefferson Scher, a partner in Carr & Ferrell's intellectual property group, told TechCrunch.

Since the "T" in GPT refers to "Transformer," a widely-used neural network architecture created by Google researchers in 2017, Scher believes that OpenAI may encounter difficulty obtaining the trademark.