ChatGPT's crypto token makes $12 million in trading on day 1

ChatGPT just engineered, designed, and marketed a cryptocurrency coin called AstroPepeX. The developer, who goes by the name CroissantEth on X, used the AI chatbot to write a crypto contract to create its own token on the blockchain, gave the name ‘AstroPepeX’ to the token, and even created a ticker – $APX for it.

At first, ChatGPT suggested 'FluffyUnicorn Coin' for the crypto name, but CroissantEth didn't like it, so it gave the chatbot more context about cryptocurrencies.

CroissantEth used another tool of OpenAI – DALL-E – a text-to-image AI generator to create the image for the token.

I seriously can't believe this worked.



I just did one of the coolest things ever on Ethereum.



Al is no joke… — 👨‍🍳.eth (@CroissantEth) September 19, 2023

$12 million on Day one

CroissantEth is an anonymous Ethereum developer who has also released code that can instruct AI tools to deploy new ERC-20 tokens. Every token on the Ethereum platform is an ERC-20 token. The ERC-20 introduces a standard for Fungible Tokens; in other words, they have a property that makes each Token exactly the same (in type and value) as another Token.