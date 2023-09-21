ChatGPT's crypto token makes $12 million in trading on day 1

ChatGPT's crypto token makes $12 million in trading on day 1The developer also used OpenAI's DALL-E to create an image for the token.Sejal Sharma| Sep 21, 2023 07:03 AM ESTCreated: Sep 21, 2023 07:03 AM ESTcultureAstroPepeXX Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.ChatGPT just engineered, designed, and marketed a cryptocurrency coin called AstroPepeX. The developer, who goes by the name CroissantEth on X, used the AI chatbot to write a crypto contract to create its own token on the blockchain, gave the name ‘AstroPepeX’ to the token, and even created a ticker – $APX for it.At first, ChatGPT suggested 'FluffyUnicorn Coin' for the crypto name, but CroissantEth didn't like it, so it gave the chatbot more context about cryptocurrencies.CroissantEth used another tool of OpenAI – DALL-E – a text-to-image AI generator to create the image for the token.I seriously can't believe this worked.I just did one of the coolest things ever on Ethereum.Al is no joke…— 👨🍳.eth (@CroissantEth) September 19, 2023$12 million on Day oneCroissantEth is an anonymous Ethereum developer who has also released code that can instruct AI tools to deploy new ERC-20 tokens. Every token on the Ethereum platform is an ERC-20 token. The ERC-20 introduces a standard for Fungible Tokens; in other words, they have a property that makes each Token exactly the same (in type and value) as another Token. See Also Related Planned Ethereum upgrade will unlock $30 billion in crypto tokens ChatGPT creator launches eye-scanning crypto-based ID to distinguish humans from AI Crypto regulation: Watchdog proposes the first set of rules for the sector "What I did was introduce GPT to the standard ERC20 contract for simplicity, as I felt that was safe for a first attempt at this," CroissantEth told Decrypt. "Someone could just as well introduce some sort of special configuration with their own solidity code to make it mintable, introduce a tax rate, or even governance parameters."CroissantEth made the creation of the meme coin as a chance encounter. They said, “Suddenly, I had an epiphany,” as the developer tried “to test the capabilities of ChatGPT in conjunction with smart contracts on Ethereum.” While ChatGPT cannot directly deploy a token on Ethereum, a developer can leverage OpenAl's API to customize an application and connect it to an Ethereum network to create a token. And that’s what CroissantEth did.In the last 24 hours, reports Decrypt, the new memecoin has already raked in $12.9 million in trading volume. AstroPepeX launched overnightMany degens made 25eth+ already 🚀GG https://t.co/Pp6EbupR5Z pic.twitter.com/Ofr5wKeG3k— Mr. Forever (@mrforevernft) September 20, 2023CroissantEth's code asks ChatGPT to form an ERC20 token using OpenZeppelin standards. OpenZeppelin is an open-source framework for building secure smart contracts. Alright so where are the AstroPepeX memes?That’s what’s gonna send this to 100M— ck (@stack__sats) September 20, 2023Not the first AI-generated cryptoFour months ago, Rhett Mankind, a crypto artist, used GPT-4 to create and launch a cryptocurrency called Turbo, all in the course of a week. You can watch as he explains the step-by-step process here:Inspired by Mankind, CroissantEth said, "I read the turbo thread and saw how he did the process manually, and as a natural developer, I started looking into how to do this process automatically." CroissantEth said he wanted even less human intervention in coding a crypto token than Mankind did.CroissantEth told Decrypt that he plans to publish a user interface for his code, allowing non-technical experts to launch tokens on Ethereum using ChatGPT. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsToo hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travelAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentBattery tech: CityU scientists achieve minimal voltage decayNew catalyst could see excess clean energy stored as hydrogenIs medical research entering a new era of fertility treatments?9 examples of when AI went haywireA rare canine disease is spreading to humans in the UKIndia to revive lander, rover as the Sun rises on the MoonThis implant could free diabetics from insulin injections one day Job Board