ChatGPT has garnered a great deal of attention around the world, which has also led to growing concerns about the use of data shared by users on this AI-powered platform. Every day, a plethora of information is shared, but what exactly happens is unknown.

And it appears that ChatGPT has been working to improve user data protection in the face of backlash from Italy and others over the privacy violation.

On Tuesday, April 25, OpenAI announced in its official blog post the introduction of a new feature that allows users to turn off their conversation histories. In this way, users' information cannot be used to improve and train the artificial intelligence (AI) model on which ChatGPT is based.

Although, the company may still use the conversations shared on the platform prior to this setting as well as from the individuals who haven't activated this feature.

"Conversations that are started when chat history is disabled won't be used to train and improve our models, and won't appear in the history sidebar. These controls, which are rolling out to all users starting today, can be found in ChatGPT's settings and can be changed at any time," said the blog post.