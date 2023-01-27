Online AI chatbot ChatGTP wrote a bill to regulate AI
Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif, hopes to get a nod from Congress to support regulating artificial intelligence by using an AI tool to write a resolution calling for the same. He will introduce a nonbinding measure that would direct the House to consider artificial intelligence, a bill fully written by ChatGPT, an online AI chatbot.
With a basic prompt, Congressman Ted Lieu generated a standard congressional resolution supporting Congress's focus on AI without specifying that it was written using AI. The resolution highlights Congress's duty to ensure that AI's development and deployment are done in a secure and ethical manner and respects Americans' rights and privacy.
Lieu is also demanding that Congress create a non-partisan commission that would offer recommendations on the process of regulating artificial intelligence.
Ethics and the rise of ChatGPT
As per ChatGPT in an op-ed by Congressman Ted Lieu published in The New York Times, the fast advancements in AI technology call for immediate action to ensure that artificial intelligence is used in safe, ethical, and beneficial ways for society, or else the risks of AI could outweigh its benefits.
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and tools like ChatGPT has sparked concern in the academic community about cheating in the classroom. However, in his op-ed published in The New York Times, Congressman Ted Lieu, who holds a computer science degree, highlighted that the dangers associated with AI go beyond academic dishonesty. He wrote that if left unchecked and unregulated, the harm caused by AI could be severe and even deadly. The congressman's background in technology gives him unique insight into the potential consequences of the unchecked development and deployment of AI.
In the op-ed, Congressman Ted Lieu wrote that he is excited about the advancements that AI brings to society but also worried about the potential harm caused by AI that is not regulated properly. He is not the first member of Congress to bring AI to the attention of the House. Recently, Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., delivered a speech on the House floor written by ChatGPT and noted that it is important for Congress to debate AI policy now rather than being behind the curve as was the case with social media.
House members to receive IA training
Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives, announced that all members of the House Intelligence Committee would receive training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing to ensure that the country's national security is protected. When asked if Congress needs to learn about the technology, the Senate's third-ranking Republican, John Thune, acknowledged that understanding the technology could have significant implications, adding humorously that while he may have his challenges with basic intelligence, understanding the technology is important.
