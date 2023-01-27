Online AI chatbot ChatGTP wrote a bill to regulate AI

With a basic prompt, Congressman Ted Lieu generated a standard congressional resolution supporting Congress's focus on AI without specifying that it was written using AI. The resolution highlights Congress's duty to ensure that AI's development and deployment are done in a secure and ethical manner and respects Americans' rights and privacy.

Lieu is also demanding that Congress create a non-partisan commission that would offer recommendations on the process of regulating artificial intelligence.

Ethics and the rise of ChatGPT

As per ChatGPT in an op-ed by Congressman Ted Lieu published in The New York Times, the fast advancements in AI technology call for immediate action to ensure that artificial intelligence is used in safe, ethical, and beneficial ways for society, or else the risks of AI could outweigh its benefits.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and tools like ChatGPT has sparked concern in the academic community about cheating in the classroom. However, in his op-ed published in The New York Times, Congressman Ted Lieu, who holds a computer science degree, highlighted that the dangers associated with AI go beyond academic dishonesty. He wrote that if left unchecked and unregulated, the harm caused by AI could be severe and even deadly. The congressman's background in technology gives him unique insight into the potential consequences of the unchecked development and deployment of AI.