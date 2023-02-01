Science of embalming reveals unheard secrets of ancient Egypt

“Although the ancient Egyptians have left us with great textual information and many mummies, there are hardly any sources that inform us about their practice of embalming,” one of the study authors and a professor of archaeology at Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Philipp Stockhammer, told IE.

There have been numerous studies on this subject in the past, but scientists still have very little knowledge about the chemicals and substances used during embalming. It is almost unbelievable that such an important practice of ancient Egypt is not even reported in ancient texts in any detail, but why?

Researchers believe that perhaps embalming was a sacred secret knowledge that the ancient Egyptians wanted to keep to themselves. However, the secret is out now.

Unknown secrets of embalming

The researchers examined 31 ceramic vessels that are over 2,600 years old. These vessels were found in an ancient embalming workshop located in Saqqara, a historical site in Egypt famous for its ancient temples and pyramids.

What’s more fascinating about these vessels is that they have embalming instructions and names of embalming materials inscribed on them. Plus, they also contain remains of some chemicals that were used during mummification.

There have been countless studies on Egyptian embalming, but the lack of knowledge about which substances are behind the different names and the lack of any practical descriptions hindered any further understanding.

However, time since the vessels were labeled with the relevant substances which could be read (but not interpreted so far). So the researchers got to know what was inside and also with practical advice such that some vessels were labeled “to be put on the head,” etc. This means there were proper instructions about the use of the embalming substances.