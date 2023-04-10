Rise of AI: Computer researcher warns of 'Chernobyl'-like situation without safeguards
A noted computer scientist at the University of Berkeley, Stuart Russell, has warned of dire consequences if artificial intelligence (AI) development remains unchecked. Russell is one of the noted scientists who co-signed a letter seeking a moratorium on releasing AI products for the next six months.
It would be hard for anyone to believe that ChatGPT has only been with us for a few months. While AI used to be a topic of discussion amongst a small group of computer researchers, the conversational chatbot has become a topic of conversation in mainstream media, too. It is associated with a range of products used in daily lives, from computer applications to even healthcare.
A versatile tool can have a myriad of applications increasing employees' productivity and making life easier for many. However, there is also a darker side, about fears of job loss and the spread of hate content and misinformation when using these tools. Some AI experts have warned that the harm from the technology far outweighs the gains that can be made, and therefore, we need to pause its development.
A Chornobyl for AI
Russell, a professor of Computer Science, is considered a leading expert on AI and machine learning and has co-authored the text "Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach", one of the most authoritative texts on AI today.
Speaking to Business Today, a media outlet, Russell emphasized the need for reasonable guidelines and safety measures to ensure the safe development of the technology. A researcher in the field for 45 years, Russell is aware that developing AI guidelines is time-consuming but still deems it necessary if we want future AI tech not to have catastrophic consequences.
Comparing the building of AI technology to building a nuclear power plant, Russell said that just like one needs to demonstrate that a nuclear power plant can withstand an earthquake and has safety mechanisms in place, reasonable guidelines will also ensure that fast-developing AI technology does not lead to a "Chernobyl for AI".
Even with his immense experience, Russell found it challenging to predict exactly what a Chernobyl-like event would look like with AI but called for caution when developing new products. The UC Berkeley professor also added that applying common sense when developing new AI systems could ensure that they did not threaten society.
At a recent meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden put the onus of developing safe AI products on the technology companies, even as he warned of its dangers.