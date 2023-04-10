Rise of AI: Computer researcher warns of 'Chernobyl'-like situation without safeguards

A versatile tool can have a myriad of applications increasing employees' productivity and making life easier for many. However, there is also a darker side, about fears of job loss and the spread of hate content and misinformation when using these tools. Some AI experts have warned that the harm from the technology far outweighs the gains that can be made, and therefore, we need to pause its development.

A Chornobyl for AI

Russell, a professor of Computer Science, is considered a leading expert on AI and machine learning and has co-authored the text "Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach", one of the most authoritative texts on AI today.

Speaking to Business Today, a media outlet, Russell emphasized the need for reasonable guidelines and safety measures to ensure the safe development of the technology. A researcher in the field for 45 years, Russell is aware that developing AI guidelines is time-consuming but still deems it necessary if we want future AI tech not to have catastrophic consequences.

Unchecked AI development could have catastrophic consequences warn experts MediaProduction/iStock

Comparing the building of AI technology to building a nuclear power plant, Russell said that just like one needs to demonstrate that a nuclear power plant can withstand an earthquake and has safety mechanisms in place, reasonable guidelines will also ensure that fast-developing AI technology does not lead to a "Chernobyl for AI".