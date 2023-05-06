'Empire of hackers': China accuses CIA of orchestrating cyberattacks using advanced tech

China has accused the U.S.'s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of conducting cyberattacks against China and orchestrating "peaceful evolution" and "color revolutions" across the globe using advanced technology.

The CIA established an "empire of hackers" under U.S. supervision, claimed to a report jointly published by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Centre (CVERC) and cybersecurity company 360 on Thursday.

"These cyberweapons have undergone strict, standardized, and professional software engineering management, which is uniquely followed by the CIA in developing cyberattack weapons," said the report.

Investigators were allegedly able to capture and extract a sizable number of Trojan programs, functional plug-ins, and attack platform samples that were allegedly linked to the US intelligence agency, per the report.