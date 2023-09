The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has officially given its approval to multiple tech firms, allowing them to offer their artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots on a large scale, Reuters reported. Prior to this, companies could only conduct small-scale public tests.

Chinese tech firms have spent billions on developing AI models after the resounding popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT last year. The US-based company is estimated to rake in a billion dollars in revenue over the next year, a recent report from The Information said.

China's tech firms have ensured that their models are bilingual and work equally well in English as they do in Mandarin. This allows them to not only tap into the large local market but also the global one, where the likes of ChatGPT will operate.