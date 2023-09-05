China approves chatbots for public use in tech war with US

China can’t buy US chips required for advanced artificial intelligence models, but that’s not stopping the country from churning out AI models.

After receiving regulatory approval from the country’s internet watchdog, several Chinese tech companies launched their respective AI chatbots last week. This comes in response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which, since its launch, has prompted rival tech companies around the globe to launch their own chatbots.

According to a Reuters report, Baidu CEO Robin Li has claimed that over 70 large language models (LLMs) with over 1 billion parameters have been released in China.

The regulatory approval was given by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to Baidu, along with AI software provider company SenseTime and AI startups like Baichuan Intelligent Technology, Zhipu AI, and MiniMax.