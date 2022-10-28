New images show China is arming artificial islands in disputed South China Sea

The once peaceful shoals and reefs in the South China Sea region have become hotly disputed territories as multiple nations have laid claim to these areas. In addition to being geographical territories, these areas are also important for defense from a military perspective and access from an economic one.

Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines are a few countries that have made territorial claims in the region, and China is now displaying its dominance by building artificial islands and arming up areas that lie in these contested waters.

China's build-up in the South China Sea

According to The Drive's report, China has built outposts at multiple locations in the region, namely at Caurteron Reef, Johnson Reef, Hughes Reef, Gaven Reef, the north and south regions of Mischief Reef, as well as Subi Reef, and Fiery Cross Reef. There are also other outposts in the region that do not belong to China.

However, as the images show, the construction on these islands is nothing like a military barrack and a few armaments. Multi-story buildings and full-length airstrips dot these islands, boasting large storage capacities that could be put to use in case of escalation in the area.