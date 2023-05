Chinese state media has reported that the PLA Rocket Force recently joined the Shandong carrier group in a 30-day exercise close to the US naval station in Guam.

The Chinese military considered the inclusion of Rocket Force as a show of power, demonstrating an improved capability for pinpoint strikes against targets thousands of kilometers distant, claimed China's state-run media CCTV on Wednesday.

"Chinese aircraft carriers carrying out exercises on the high seas always provide good optics for foreign militaries," said a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report citing Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at Taiwan's Naval Academy Kaohsiung.