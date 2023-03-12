China may have deployed hypersonic weapon against US, says intel official

"While both China and Russia have conducted numerous successful tests of hypersonic weapons and have likely fielded operational systems," Freisthler told a House Armed Services subcommittee.

"China is leading Russia in both supporting infrastructure and numbers of systems," Freisthler said of the weapons."

With intense, targeted investment, development, testing, and deployments, China has "dramatically advanced its development of conventional and nuclear-armed hypersonic missile technologies and capabilities," he further stated.

China's hypersonic lead

China's Academy of Aerodynamics claims to be running three hypersonic wind tunnels that can travel at accelerations of Mach 8, 10, and 12 (the speed of sound), according to Freisthler.

Currently, Russia has three operational systems, one of which is a Mach 8 sea-launched weapon. Since the invasion, Russia has reportedly fired a number of missiles at Ukraine locations, including this week.

Chinese military researchers are said to have made significant progress in enhancing the efficiency of air-breathing engines that use solid-state fuel for the hypersonic flight earlier in February.