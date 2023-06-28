China to build icebreaker with submersible to reach Arctic seabed

China to build icebreaker with submersible to reach Arctic seabedSo far, only Russia has managed to send submersibles to the Arctic sea floor.Ameya Paleja| Jun 28, 2023 07:49 AM ESTCreated: Jun 28, 2023 07:49 AM ESTcultureRepresentational image of an icebreaker ship.SeppFriedhuber/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.China has begun construction of its third icebreaker in a bid to send researchers to polar seabeds as early as 2025, the South China Morning Post reported. The country's current ice breakers Xuelong 1 and Xuelong 2 are mainly tasked with supply replenishment missions at the North and the South Pole. The term "icebreaker" commonly refers to large vessels that possess a reinforced hull and a heavily strengthened bow, utilizing their substantial weight to break through ice formations. In regions frequently affected by sea ice during colder seasons, these ships play a critical role.Russia by its geographical proximity to icy waters has built a large number of icebreakers to clear out maritime trade routes. China's vessels do not currently rank among the most remarkable icebreakers witnessed worldwide thus far. However, with its recent icebreaker, China is hoping to leapfrog the ones built by the US and other nations. See Also Related Chinese Manned Submersible Reaches Deepest Part of Mariana Trench How Low Can You Go? The World's Deepest Dives in History Scientists discover a new ecosystem in the deep ocean of Maldives China's third icebreakerAccording to SCMP's report, the construction of the third icebreaker is being funded by several organizations such as the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering as well as the provincial government of Hainan. The proposed length of the vessel is 338 feet (103 meters) and is being built for a displacement of over 10,000 tons (9,200 tonnes). It can accommodate a crew of 80 people and travel at speeds of up to 16 knots, putting it on par with some of the advanced icebreakers out there. China also plans to equip the icebreaker with deepsea submersibles that can carry out crewed missions in the Arctic seabed. So far, only Russian Mir 1 and Mir 2 submersibles have achieved this feat. China's plans are ambitious since it wants the icebreaker to be ready by 2025. Stock image of a icebreaker in the polar regionSeppFriedhuber/iStock Polar Silk Road and beyondChina's plans for the third icebreaker date as early as 2018, when it envisioned the construction as part of the Polar Silk Road trade route under its Belt and Road Initiative. Considering itself as an Arctic power, China aims to expand its presence in the region, given the limitations on US mobility caused by inadequate icebreaker capabilities.The melting ice in the Arctic region is increasingly perceived as a potential avenue for exploring additional maritime trade routes and accessing oil reserves, engaging in fishing activities, and mining minerals. Icebreakers play a key role in facilitating such endeavors.China anticipates that its new icebreaker will be deployed at the polar regions for approximately four months each year, supporting scientific research activities in the South China Sea. Previous submersible missions to shipwrecks in the region have yielded cultural relics dating back over 500 years.The country is keen on gathering environmental data concerning deep-sea environments and conducting geology and life sciences experiments within these extreme settings.The vessel will also enable China's naval ships to navigate without restrictions and bolster its presence in the polar regions. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaDisruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excelThe world’s biggest aircraft is almost ready to RocMissing Titanic sub day 3: 'Loud banging' offers glimmer of hope, but historic safety concerns emergeEarth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to beHow about we terraform Venus and Mars at the same time?Intel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceOracle's new 'mini smart city' is revolutionizing your work commute- here's how Job Board