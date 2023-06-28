China to build icebreaker with submersible to reach Arctic seabed

China has begun construction of its third icebreaker in a bid to send researchers to polar seabeds as early as 2025, the South China Morning Post reported. The country's current ice breakers Xuelong 1 and Xuelong 2 are mainly tasked with supply replenishment missions at the North and the South Pole.

The term "icebreaker" commonly refers to large vessels that possess a reinforced hull and a heavily strengthened bow, utilizing their substantial weight to break through ice formations. In regions frequently affected by sea ice during colder seasons, these ships play a critical role.

Russia by its geographical proximity to icy waters has built a large number of icebreakers to clear out maritime trade routes. China's vessels do not currently rank among the most remarkable icebreakers witnessed worldwide thus far. However, with its recent icebreaker, China is hoping to leapfrog the ones built by the US and other nations.