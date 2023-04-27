With 24 units under construction, China leads the world in building nuclear power plants

China is taking the lead when it comes to building nuclear power units, the China Nuclear Energy Association (CNEA) said in a report On Wednesday. It currently has 24 nuclear power plants under construction with a combined capacity of 26.81 million kilowatts.

Nuclear energy has the world in splits. While countries like Germany have been shutting down nuclear power plants even in the face of a shortage of oil and gas supply, China is banking on the technology to provide a low-carbon transformation to its net-zero goals, making it a critical component of its energy structure in the near future.

How China Plans to increase its nuclear power supply

Nuclear power has been a significant contributor to China's energy supply. With 54 commercial nuclear power plants already in operation, the country's generative capacity stands at 56.82 million kWs, the third largest in the world.

Since 2022, China has approved 10 new nuclear power units out of which three have been put into commercial operation while construction has begun in six new units. The country now has a total of 24 units under construction, which will put it in the leading position in terms of installed capacity by the end of the decade.