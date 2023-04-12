China plans new AI regulations after Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei launch tech

“China supports the independent innovation, popularization and application and international cooperation of basic technologies such as AI algorithms and frameworks,” CAC said in the draft regulation published on its website.

“It also encourages the priority use of safe and reliable software, tools, computing, and data resources.”

The CAC would hold businesses accountable for the material produced by the services and compel them to undergo a government security evaluation before offering AI services.

According to the rules, content produced by these services cannot include any components that could undermine the state's authority, encourage secession, or disturb the social order.

The proposed regulations are more specific than the generic guidelines being debated in other jurisdictions, noted a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) article on Tuesday.

AI is a challenge for global governance

The proposed regulations state that businesses would be in charge of safeguarding user data and that data used by AI product developers to train their systems must adhere to Chinese legal requirements.

However, despite the US restrictions to purchase advanced semiconductors necessary for training AI models and China's strict censorship regulations, Chinese internet giants like Alibaba, SenseTime, Baidu, and Huawei are moving forward with plans to integrate AI into their services.

Alibaba released Tongyi Qianwen, a large language model it plans to integrate into products such as its search engine, voice assistant, entertainment, and e-commerce.