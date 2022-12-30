China-designed robotic dogs do push-ups with ease

Unitree isn't the only provider of such products. U.S.-based Boston Dynamics' Spot is distinguishedly the market leader regarding these robots. Interesting Engineering has previously reported on many of Spot's antics and cuteness. Through videos such as the one shared above, Unitree is also looking to pique the cuteness quotient of its offerings. However, there are many other reasons why one could pick a Unitree robotic dog.

Features of Unitree's robotic dog

Unitree's robotic dog, Go1, does not boast bright colors and only has a silvery metallic appearance. But that should not make it less attractive since the robotic dog has multiple features.

Unitree has equipped Go1 with five sets of fisheye binocular depth-sensing technology, which, when combined with its artificial intelligence sensing, is equivalent to 20 of Intel's real sense sensors.

Go1 also features an Intelligent Concomitant System that uses a patented wireless vector positioning system to ensure that the robot stays within the peripheral vision of the human. This way, one does not have to look back to confirm if the robot is following you, or has succeeded in overcoming obstacles in its path. Additionally, one can also pick a relatively simpler path for the robot to take if the environment is complex to navigate.

Unitree also claims that Go1's joints are made using its patented technology that allows powerful joints to be made with ultra-low weights. The robot can carry up to 11 pounds of weight and is equipped with an advanced heat dissipation system to take care of its cooling needs.