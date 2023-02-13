China plans to shoot down a mystery object spotted over port city

Mysterious floating objects everywhere

Last week, when the U.S. shot down the alleged spy balloon after it crossed its mainland and drifted toward the sea, China said it was a weather balloon meant for civilian use and had accidentally entered U.S. airspace. However, within days, more balloons were spotted in other areas, including Latin America, and the U.S. has made it a point to shoot them down.

Intelligence experts told The Washington Post that China was running a massive surveillance program using these balloons, which had also been deployed in other countries such as Japan, India, Taiwan, and the Philippines in the past.

However, the mystery has deepened, with China alleging that it has also spotted a flying object and is preparing to shoot it down. According to messages sent by the Qingdao Marine Development Bureau, the object was first spotted over the waters over Rizhao, but it was not certain what the object was.

While China had been insisting that shooting down a balloon last week was an action that "violated international practice and set a bad precedent," it now appears that local authorities are preparing to bring down the mysterious object in its own waters.