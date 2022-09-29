China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official

Sixth-generation fighter aircraft are mainly conceptual, and while they are in development for various militaries, their exact capabilities are unknown. These aircraft are expected to arrive by the end of the decade at the earliest and are likely to feature uncrewed drones flying alongside crewed aircraft and new-era weapons and sensors.

China's approach to developing sixth-generation aircraft

At the media interaction, Kelly highlighted that China's vision for such an aircraft was similar to that of the U.S. in terms of seeking an exponential increase in power and sensing capabilities while expecting identical rate reductions in signature.

To achieve this, China is expected to deploy its iterative approach to quickly close the gap between its existing technologies and those it desires. This is something it has executed very well with the Flanker series of aircraft of Soviet origins.

According to The Drive, China first imported the Su-27 aircraft in 1992 and began producing them under license as J-11 and J-11A aircraft in the next eight years. Using locally sourced avionics and engines, China then rolled out the J-11B as its aircraft with multirole capabilities.

It has then something similar to the Su-30MKK aircraft, which as the J-15, is also seeing multirole assignments. Recent advances in warfare have meant that the upcoming variants of J-15 and J-16 are also equipped for electronic warfare.

The country's recent decision to purchase a small batch of the Su-35s was also seen by Kelly as a way to gain access to the fifth-generation speed and avionics of the otherwise fourth-generation aircraft, The Drive said in its report.