In a tit-for-tat, China bans exports of gallium, germanium

Starting August 1, traders of gallium and germanium from China needed "special permission" to export the two rare minerals outside the country. CNN reported that the result was an abrupt halt in exports of these materials required by chipmakers, further intensifying its tech war with the US.

China is the largest producer of gallium, accounting for 80 percent of the global production while retaining the lion's share in germanium, which contributes 60 percent. In July, however, the country cited "national security" concerns. It imposed export controls on the two minerals crucial for making semiconductor chips in devices ranging from smartphones to automobiles and advanced weapons.