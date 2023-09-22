In a tit-for-tat, China bans exports of gallium, germanium

In a tit-for-tat, China bans exports of gallium, germaniumWill it hit US chipmakers hard or impact its domestic economy which is struggling to recover?Ameya Paleja| Sep 22, 2023 10:48 AM ESTCreated: Sep 22, 2023 10:48 AM ESTcultureThe US-China Tech war is taking new turnsWilliam Potter/ iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Starting August 1, traders of gallium and germanium from China needed "special permission" to export the two rare minerals outside the country. CNN reported that the result was an abrupt halt in exports of these materials required by chipmakers, further intensifying its tech war with the US. China is the largest producer of gallium, accounting for 80 percent of the global production while retaining the lion's share in germanium, which contributes 60 percent. In July, however, the country cited "national security" concerns. It imposed export controls on the two minerals crucial for making semiconductor chips in devices ranging from smartphones to automobiles and advanced weapons. See Also Related China innovates technique for gallium-based semiconductors China or US - who is really winning the supercomputer race? China approves chatbots for public use in tech war with US The very month the "special permission" requirement was brought in, exports of the two minerals dropped to zero as against 5.15 metric tons of forged gallium and 8.1 metric tons of forged germanium in July. The US-China Tech WarThe move to stop exports of gallium and germanium by China is a response to a call from the US Commerce Department last year to stop exports of gallium oxide to China. Gallium oxide is used to manufacture low energy-consuming semiconductors and is expected to be a $1.5 billion industry by the decade's end. Later in October, the US government further extended the ban to high-end chips and chip-making equipment to prevent China from gaining experience in next-generation semiconductors. The US was hopeful that a ban, which gained support from Japan and the Netherlands, would put China on the back foot. However, in addition to an export ban on the essential ingredient of these advanced chips, Chinese company Huawei unveiled a new generation chip on its Mate 60 Pro smartphone, a move which is expected to bring more sanctions from the US on Huawei and the chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC). Impact on ChinaEven before more sanctions take effect, China's policy has begun to impact its markets. Gallium prices dropped nearly 20 percent to 1,900 yuan (US$260) per metric ton as supply is outstripping the demand for the mineral. The cost of germanium has remained higher at 10,050 yuan (US$1,376) per metric ton because of tighter supply, CNN said in its report. The Chinese economy is failing to recover due to weak domestic demandCreativaImages/iStock An export ban is a double-edged sword since it can help China pressure the US to ease its restrictions and impact revenues. Last month, Chinese exports shrank the most in three years, a move expected to hurt the economy struggling to recover. Weak domestic demand and a housing crisis are contributing to the economic woes in the region. China's position can also benefit other producers of these minerals who continue to trade with countries like the US. It also pushes businesses to move their supply chain to other markets and reduce their dependence on China. China appears willing to soften its stance and has approved some applications for "special permission," according to a comment from He Yadong, China’s commerce ministry spokesperson. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You The genius engineering behind 3D-printed rocketsWhy is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?NYPD now has a robot police officer for its Manhattan subwayImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future?Upcoming Northern Lights to be the strongest in 20 yearsCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?These adorable Japanese robots are being used for elder careEarth’s crust and mantle grew in sync, study findsCould a gene switch off anxiety?Strangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hell Job Board