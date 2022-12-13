China will regulate AI-generated content with a new set of regulations

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), has issued a set of rules to follow when incorporating AI. The CAC is the internet regulator and censor in China. The agency released guidelines on “deep synthesis”. The regulatory measures will take effect starting on Jan. 10, 2023.

The conditions regarding AI, or “deep synthesis”

In the statement, CAC refers to “deep synthesis” as technology that generates text, images, art, voiceovers, or videos of people. “Deep synthesis technology refers to the use of deep learning, virtual reality and other generative synthesis algorithms to produce text, images, audio, video, virtual scenes and other network information,” the agency stated on its website, translated by Google Voice. The set of rules are a preventive measure to make sure there are no ethical issues or copyright infringement, an ongoing concern around the world that is often mentioned when creators utilize artificial intelligence systems.

“In recent years, the rapid development of deep synthesis technology, while serving user needs and improving user experience, has also been used by some lawbreakers to produce, copy, publish, disseminate illegal and bad information,” the CAC wrote in a statement. The agency said that the document was issued to “prevent and resolve security risks, as well as to promote the healthy development of deep synthesis services and improve the level of regulatory capabilities.”