China's oldest ceramic drainage system found — 4000 years old

Archaeologists have uncovered the oldest ceramic drainage system in China at the Pingliangtai walled site, according to a recent paper published in Nature Water on August 14.

Dating back around 4,000 years, researchers believe this ancient system represents an early response to environmental challenges.

Not only does it demonstrate how early societies collaborated in water management, but it also suggests their adaptability and environmental concern.

An ancient ceramic drainage system

The study focuses on the 'Pingliangtai' walled site, which dates back to the late Neolithic period and is located on China's Central Plains.

The late Neolithic period spanned approximately 3000 BCE ('before common era') to 2000 BCE, though the timing varied by region and culture. This era marked the shift from hunting-gathering to settled agriculture.