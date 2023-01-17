China's population falls for the first time in over six decades

The decline in China's population comes in the backdrop of the country reeling under an intense wave of COVID-19 infections after letting go of its 'zero-COVID' policy. According to a CNBC report, nearly 60,000 people died due to COVID between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.

These deaths cannot single-handedly account for the large drop in the population, thereby confirming what population experts have been long predicting: China is set to see a period of negative population growth.

How China's population declined

China implemented the one-child policy as its population nearly doubled in a period of thirty years to cross the one billion mark. Shaped by fears of overpopulation, China's policy was implemented by enforcing cash fines on families as well as mandatory use of contraception or even sterilization in some cases.

Years of government policy led to the population coming under control. However, changing macroeconomic conditions alongside policy implementation have now led to the population entering a phase of decline. Rising costs of housing, education, and healthcare in the country, where 65 percent of the population stays in cities, have made even falling in love harder for most, let alone getting married or having children, commented a user on the social media site Weibo.

In 2022, the birth rate dropped to 6.77 births per 1000 people, the lowest on record, down from 7.52 births a year earlier. More than a million fewer births were registered in the year, as against over 10.62 million in 2021.